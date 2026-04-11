Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Holly Campana's avatar
Holly Campana
2h

Been reading lots of things all day will also having a massive body pain and now it’s after midnight I need to try to sleep so I’m hoping to get back to this. It’s quite long very good again.

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
1h

I am ready to organize an effective political movement of citizens. I welcome anyone who would like to join. I have a record for honesty and effective action. If you have any doubts (which at this point it is natural that you do) what we have tried to do can easily be confirmed. green-liberty.org

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