Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Dianne Bryant's avatar
Dianne Bryant
41m

How do we even live today?! Apparently this really took off when we baby boomers were born and everyone was bragging about how well we would do - by the time many of our children were born it was game set match

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Michael Clayton's avatar
Michael Clayton
10hEdited

So as I start to read this, apparently the machine includes all levels of government. From the very highest national level down to the very lowest local level, including the local parks and recreation 3 member advisory panels. If that is the case, then we are completely and utterly doomed! I will instead read my Bible which defines and lays out the potential for my own and the redemption of others or maybe Dr. Seuss’s Cat in a Hat.

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