Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel @ This Woman Votes's avatar
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Nov 17

Modern Power Concentration (1990s–Present)

Not a cabal, but something more banal and more dangerous. Here’s where the conspiracy addicts start vibrating, because the overlapping ownership of media, finance, and politics looks like a giant evil machine.

But the truth is almost insultingly ordinary:

-- BlackRock and Vanguard aren’t puppet masters. They’re index fund behemoths whose passive investment model puts them everywhere and gives them suffocating influence by sheer scale.

-- Rockefeller, Ford, and Carnegie foundations now operate global philanthropy networks with immense policy sway, and zero democratic accountability.

-- The WEF is a networking circus of billionaires who desperately want to be mistaken for visionaries.

No unified motive.

No world-eating design.

Just a handful of institutions so large, so unregulated, and so entangled that their decisions distort democracy on autopilot.

This isn’t a conspiracy.

This is structural oligarchy.

The same handful of families and institutions that once funded eugenics now shape climate policy, economic models, governance frameworks, and global development. The ideology has changed. The power problem has not.

THE ACTUAL THING THAT CONNECTS IT ALL

It’s not a “Bad Code” passed like a cursed heirloom; it’s something worse, a recurring pattern:

Power attracts men who believe they are entitled to decide who matters.

Institutions protect those men.

And every few decades, the same atrocities reappear with new branding.

-- Eugenics > scientific cruelty

-- Paperclip > moral compromise

-- MKUltra > secret experimentation

-- Epstein > elite exploitation

-- BlackRock/WEF > unaccountable concentration of influence

Not one conspiracy.

ONE CULTURE.

A culture of unpunished harm. A culture where the powerful are allowed to treat living people like raw material.

Why Does This Matter? Because once you understand it’s not a cabal, you see the real stakes.

You see why democracies fail.

You see why oversight collapses.

You see why the same crimes repeat.

Not because someone is controlling the world.

But because no one is stopping the people who can.

Reply
Share
142 replies by #VerticalWar and others
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
Nov 17

We are on the same wavelength bro. Literally was researching and digging deeper into the same topic today.

I hope people start doing their own research to and seeing how all of this connects.

Identity politics and abstraction wars are fucking killing us. There are the elite extractors and then the majority.

They don’t give a damn about your identity, but they sure as hell want us to care and fight about it. Distracts from the real harm.

Reply
Share
10 replies by #VerticalWar and others
415 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture