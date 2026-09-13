Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
5h

The other day I was talking to someone who knows politics, and he said to me, “ you know regardless who is running on either side, either party, the money man supports both of them, and his well off friends, it’s just betting on a sure thing “, now I am not a newcomer to politics and when he said that, it hit me. They might wear different colors but the money behind them comes from the same folks. So no wonder they might have a few different policies, they are serving the same masters

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Madeleine Sinor's avatar
Madeleine Sinor
5h

How to undo fragment steal and destroy people families communities take their good will , demolish their good faith dealing , their decades of hardwork , This descis a malevolent force to be slayed This is our work

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