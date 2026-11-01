Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Humanitarians Unite!'s avatar
Humanitarians Unite!
12hEdited

Fascinating! Especially given my brain doesn’t work any of the ways you described! 🤣 but I’m not surprised. We are each very unique and maybe if we valued mental health, we would know more about our brains..

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