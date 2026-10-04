Find what the mark loves most.
Food, water, shelter — withhold those and the body goes too fast. A dead man needs nothing, wants nothing, and therefore, pays nothing. Love is different. A man can go a whole life without it and spend the whole life reaching for it. It takes almost any shape you give it, and he will pay to own it. Love cannot be owned. It is only ever given, freely, by someone who chose to. That is why this market never clears: he is buying a thing that cannot be bought, you are selling it, and neither of you runs out. It is the largest market there is, and it is still booked as a want. Keep it booked that way. Needs get laws. Wants get markets.
A man who was never held will take whatever we hand him. Our supply comes from upstream — see Protocol II.1B1.
Every virtue below is love in a different coat. Rent the coat. A value the mark already holds is past arguing with, so skip the argument. Tie it to your product, your policy, your camera, and he will defend your take as if defending the thing itself.
Rent across the whole spectrum. Every tribe has its virtues, and every virtue rents:
• “Freedom” → money moves freely; people who work follow rules
• “Family” → cut what feeds families, for the family
• “Community” → a subscription with a logo
• “Diversity” → many faces, one policy
• “Safety” → we are watching (out for) you
• “Wellness” → we read your stress and sell it
• “Transparency” → forty pages that say nothing you can point to
• “Sustainability” → the same product, priced higher
Why it works: the mark does the persuading. You supply the word. He supplies the feeling, the memory, the loyalty. You pay for the saying — the press you own, the feed you rank, the word put in front of him when he is young, tired, or afraid and will take what he is told. The believing is his, and he pays it again every time he hears it.
Where it fails: the mark checks whether the virtue runs toward you as well. “Transparency” — then open your books. “Safety” — whose? “Freedom” — from what, and for whom? A virtue that runs one way is a rental. A mark who checks the direction cannot be rented to twice. *the mark can still be rented too if you have established Protocol II.1C2
Protocol II.1B — Separation
A man who was never held will take whatever we hand him. Our supply comes from the young.
Understand first that we built none of this. No one drew it up. There was no room, no plan, no vote. We found it running and we kept it running, and that is a better claim than a plan — weather cannot be repealed.
What we found, and what we hold in place:
• The price of a roof set for two earners. Families bid against each other for the better school. We did not start the bidding. We hold the floor under it.
• The work scattered the old from the young. The jobs moved, the young followed, the grandmothers stayed. Nobody chose this. Everybody did it.
• Leave kept short. We fought paid leave on cost. Attachment never came up in the meeting. Study that line. We were not thinking about the child at all, and it worked better than thinking about him would have.
• Care handed to experts. A mother who is told she is unqualified will pay someone qualified.
• The word “not working.” This one we got free. The households said it to each other.
Where it fails: one body in the house that remembers. A grandmother on the couch undoes a decade of this in a season, and she does it without an argument. Keep the generations priced apart and you will never have to win that argument.
Protocol II.1C — Load
A mark who checks the direction cannot be rented to twice. So he must never finish the check.
In one sentence the check is: this runs one way. To finish it he needs time to think it, a word to say it in, and the heart to be the one who said it. We take all three — and, as before, we built none of it.
What we hold in place:
The hours. A man run too hard has no spare thought. New thought costs him; habit is free, and so is our answer. He takes it over his own and calls it choosing.
The terms. The deal was never written down, and we never write it; written, it can be read, and read, refused. His word rule means a thing that binds everyone; he has no word for one that binds one side. When he glimpses it, two things sit in his head that cannot both be true. The body reads that as threat, and threat takes the words first. The gap keeps itself.
The room. Standing outside once meant death, and the body still believes it. He will stand by the man who hurt him before he loses the room. So we never answer the mark who checks. The room does. We set what counts as doing well and make the asking look like failing, and the other marks shame him back into line for us. He loses standing for finishing the sentence and learns to leave it open himself.
Why it works: he does the work. We hold the floor; he supplies the hours, the silence, and the room, and pays for all three.
Where it fails: rest, a page, and one other man. Sleep gives him his thought back, the page gives him the word, and one other mark who says yes aloud gives him a room of two. Keep him tired, keep the page unwritten, keep the marks facing each other, and you will never have to answer him yourself.
A note from me, out of the architect’s voice.
Nothing you just read is new. These are tools already in place — found running, kept running — and they work because they are rarely written down explicitly or in a way that connects them at scale without falling into conspiracy theory. Written, they can be read; read, they can be refused. The people who hold these know them already. This is written for the people they are used on. I kept it back a long time out of worry it would teach the wrong man. The wrong man already knows it. Parts of it were drafted with an AI model doing sentence work; the argument, the choices, and the mistakes are mine.
The Article says community gets sold as a subscription with a logo. This page has a subscribe button. Ask which way it runs. What comes to you is delivered whole, the answer isn’t suspended or left incomplete.
What goes to me is your email, one more number on a counter, and nothing from your pocket, unless you choose to contribute it. If that runs both ways for you, subscribe. If it doesn’t, you have the tool, and that is the point.
-Fire tongue 🔥