Find what the mark loves most.

Food, water, shelter — withhold those and the body goes too fast. A dead man needs nothing, wants nothing, and therefore, pays nothing. Love is different. A man can go a whole life without it and spend the whole life reaching for it. It takes almost any shape you give it, and he will pay to own it. Love cannot be owned. It is only ever given, freely, by someone who chose to. That is why this market never clears: he is buying a thing that cannot be bought, you are selling it, and neither of you runs out. It is the largest market there is, and it is still booked as a want. Keep it booked that way. Needs get laws. Wants get markets.

A man who was never held will take whatever we hand him. Our supply comes from upstream — see Protocol II.1B.

Every virtue below is love in a different coat. Rent the coat. A value the mark already holds is past arguing with, so skip the argument. Tie it to your product, your policy, your camera, and he will defend your take as if defending the thing itself.

Rent across the whole spectrum. Every tribe has its virtues, and every virtue rents:

• “Freedom” → money moves freely; people who work follow rules

• “Family” → cut what feeds families, for the family

• “Community” → a subscription with a logo

• “Diversity” → many faces, one policy

• “Safety” → we are watching (out for) you

• “Wellness” → we read your stress and sell it

• “Transparency” → forty pages that say nothing you can point to

• “Sustainability” → the same product, priced higher

Why it works: the mark does the persuading. You supply the word. He supplies the feeling, the memory, the loyalty. You pay for the saying — the press you own, the feed you rank, the word put in front of him when he is young, tired, or afraid and will take what he is told. The believing is his, and he pays it again every time he hears it.

Where it fails: the mark checks whether the virtue runs toward you as well. “Transparency” — then open your books. “Safety” — whose? “Freedom” — from what, and for whom? A virtue that runs one way is a rental. A mark who checks the direction cannot be rented to twice. *the mark can still be rented too if you have established Protocol II.1C