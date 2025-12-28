Common Sense Rebel

Forging - fly on the wall session
Watch now | Spending time with the squad
  Ethan Faulkner
1:49:30
[🟢UNLOCKED] The 2025 War Log & The 2026 Blueprint (INSIDE THE FORGE #12)
Help steer the ship, leave your input in the comments. From a gas station front to a fortified compound. The complete anatomy of our escalation.
  Ethan Faulkner
Why Your Electric Bill is a Bank Bailout
THE WAR ON ILLUSION: EPISODE 4 - THE VAMPIRE GRID
  Ethan Faulkner
STATE OF THE UNION: The Vertical War Begins
The Mandate, The Friction, and The "Heavy Round" Protocol. A declaration of independence for the Producer Class.
  Ethan Faulkner
10:30
The War on Illusion: Live Fire Exercise.
Watch now | The Experts Have Data. We Have Receipts.
  Ethan Faulkner and Nick Paro
1:03:00
THE HUNGER GAMES
War on Illusion Episode 3
  Ethan Faulkner
[MEMBERS ONLY] Inside the Forge #11: White Noise, The System Switch & the Vertical War
The Backstage Reality
  Ethan Faulkner
200 People, White Noise, and the Vertical War
REPLAY: The Grand Opening (No Paywall)
  Ethan Faulkner
59:53
How They Turned Your Home into a Subscription Service.
THE FEUDALISM UPDATE
  Ethan Faulkner
THE PURITY TRAP
(And Why I’m Hijacking the Machine)
  Ethan Faulkner
THE ILLUSION INDEX
The War on Illusion: Preface (Episode 1)
  Ethan Faulkner
The Words That Ate the Internet
Eight ordinary words that turned your phone into a control system—and the unauthorized glossary that breaks the spell.
  Ethan Faulkner and Anthony
