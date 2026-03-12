My darlings, the system that brought you manufactured wars, the 2008 financial crash, and a decade of algorithmic rage-bait is now terribly concerned that you might have access to a video editing tool. Adorable, isn’t it?

In this livestream VOD, we sat down to watch Coffeezilla’s 35-minute dread-spiral into the “terrifying” new world of AI deepfakes and crypto scammers. Coffee is phenomenal. He is the absolute best hall monitor the Lighthouse has. He ruthlessly hunts the street-level parasites feeding on the desperation of the working class.

But he’s hunting cockroaches in the kitchen while the landlord is actively burning the building down.

We didn’t just react to the video. We paused it, stepped outside the narrative, and applied the Receipt Protocol live.

The Report they want you to believe: AI deepfakes are going to destroy reality, trick the masses, and ruin society, so we desperately need Big Tech guardrails and government regulation to save us.

The Sovereign Receipt: The establishment is thrilled that the deepfake panic exists. It gives them the ultimate shield against REAL evidence.

The real danger isn’t that you’ll be tricked by a fake video of a politician. The real danger is the ultimate Liar’s Dividend. The next time a whistleblower leaks genuine, undeniable footage of systemic corruption, or a CEO gets caught on a hot mic admitting to wage suppression, the system finally has a permanent, built-in get-out-of-jail-free card.

“Oh, that? That’s just an AI deepfake. Disregard it.”

They don’t need to censor the truth anymore. They just built the ultimate Cassandra Algorithm. They just need you to doubt your own eyes. And worse? They are using the fear of these low-level scammers to justify locking down open-source AI. They want a world where only the massive tech monopolies in the penthouse have god-tier models, and the Gears get the lobotomized toys. They want to ban your lanterns, not the dark.

Grab a drink, pull up a chair, and watch us dissect the machine live. Refuse to be bored by their apocalypse. The sea was always ink—we just have better boats now.

