[🔴VOD] The Trinity Paradox: Introducing Resistance Rabbit

⚠️ Audio Heads Up: The Echo (Sorry!)

Real talk: My microphone has a bit of an echo for the first 18 minutes of this interview. The Good News: The guest, Resistance Rabbit (Steven Lawrence), sounds PERFECT the entire time. I’m posting this anyway because Steven’s story is too important to scrub just because of a tech hiccup. He lived in a truck to fight a billion-dollar giant—I think we can handle a little echo to hear how he did it. (Audio completely clears up at the 19:00 mark).

Welcome Back to the Forge.

Today, we’re bringing in a new kind of heavy hitter: Steven Lawrence (aka Resistance Rabbit).

Steven isn’t your typical lawyer. This is a guy who spent two years living in a 2004 Chevy Silverado, brushing his teeth in gas station bathrooms, all to take down Trinity Industries. Why? Because they secretly changed a guardrail design to save $2 a pop, and people were dying because of it.

He joins us to talk about how a regular person can use a Civil War-era law to hold massive corporations accountable, and how we can stop fighting each other and start fighting the real corruption.

What We Cover:

The Guardrail Scandal: How a company saved $2 and cost lives, and the cover-up that followed.

David vs. Goliath: Using the “False Claims Act” to sue on behalf of the government (whistleblower warfare).

Poker & The Law: Steven used to play pro poker—he explains how “risk management” works when you’re betting against a billion-dollar legal team.

The Power of “AND”: How to break the “Outrage Machine” by holding two thoughts at once (e.g., being for Border Security AND Compassion).

How to Fight Back: Why calling your rep once a week does more than voting once a year.

Timestamps:

START - Intro (Audio is fine here).

~4m - Living in a truck to fight the system.

~06:00 - The Scandal: The $2 decision. (Echo starts here—bear with me!)

~12:00 - The Physics of Failure: Why the bolts didn’t fit.

~19:00 - AUDIO FIXED. (Echo is gone for the rest of the show).

~20:30 - The False Claims Act: How to sue the government’s contractors.

~35:00 - Poker Strategy in the Courtroom.

~45:00 - The “Power of AND” vs. The Culture War.

~55:00 - Direct Action: The “Five Calls” App & FOIA requests.

Follow The Rabbit:

You can find Steven on the publication page under the authors list. Socials: Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook as ResistanceRabbit. Support: Subscribing helps fund independent voices and keeps Steven’s caffeine budget alive.

