[📼WATCH] I Quit My Job, I Got Banned, & The System Worked

For a long time, I’ve wanted to move this publication to a disciplined, high-impact schedule: One “Heavy Round” every Friday.

No more scattered updates. Just one massive, synthesized strike at the end of every week to arm you for the weekend.

But I never could. The “Gas Station Front” always drained the bandwidth needed for that kind of consistency.

So, I fixed the bottleneck.

I put in my two weeks’ notice.

The notice is in. The clock is ticking. After more than 10 years on the front lines, fueling the very machine we talk about here every day, I am severing the chain.

The “Rebel’s Contract” is signed. I am going all-in on Sovereign Systems.

(Tactical Note: I have actually asked my boss if I can keep a single, voluntary 10-hour shift per week. Not for the money, but for the Intel. I want to keep one foot on the frontline so I never lose touch with the reality of the price at the pump. I’m not staying as an employee; I’m staying as an embedded operative.)

THE GLITCH & THE REACTION

But of course, the system wasn’t going to let me walk away without a fight! Almost immediately after I made the jump, I got hit with a wave of reports. The platform flagged the publication for “spam,” locked me out of the dashboard, and frozen my access to payments.

It wasn’t a glitch. It was a reaction. And honestly? It effectively shut me down.

Even though the account is back, the chilling effect is real. My distribution lines in the chats have been cut.

This chaos is why the “Heavy Round”,

the written Finale of the War on Illusion series,

is delayed.

I have been writing the heaviest, most comprehensive breakdown of the “Three-Layered Prison” yet. But fighting the ban and managing the exit ate up the bandwidth I needed to polish it for this first Friday drop.

THE MAP (THE VIDEO)

I pulled the video above from the archives because it is the best Map I have of the prison I’m finally escaping. We map the Three-Layered Prison, talk about the “Culture War” as an engineering project, and explain exactly what I am betting my future on.

If you are new, or just want to hear the philosophy explained out loud while I finish the heavy round, give this a watch.

THE NEW OPERATIONAL TEMPO

Now that I am full-time, we are escalating:

The Friday Heavy Round: Expect one major deep-dive article every Friday. Focused Livestreams: I will be launching regular, focused streams to discuss the week’s intel and build the community in real-time.

THE COMPOUND HELD THE LINE

In the past, a week this kinetic—fighting a platform ban while planning a major life exit—would have killed the signal completely. We would have gone dark.

But this time, the Compound Architecture we promised in Inside the Forge #12 passed its first live-fire test.

While I was engaging the enemy on the logistics front, our new team members kept the forge burning:

The system worked. The Phalanx held the line.

SECURE THE SUPPLY LINES

(And Get the Manual)

That ban scare proved we need a “Black Path”—supply lines that cannot be cut by a report button.

To reinforce the Phalanx, I am following through on the specific promise made in Inside the Forge #12: Tools, not just essays.

This week, I released the Hunter’s Manual: Alpha Build v1.2 on Buy Me A Coffee. This is the field guide for the Vertical War—a collection of specific tactics like “Ctrl+F Warfare” and “The FOIA Grenade” designed to map the invisible machinery of your local government.

This manual is available immediately to ANY supporter tier.

You do not need to be a “high roller.” If you support the mission at any level—even the lowest tier—you get the manual today.

(Future Intel: I also have plans to make this manual publicly available once I finish the professional formatting. The goal is to make it a physical item: a gritty, printed field guide you can hold. Alternatively, it will be published here as a public article when finished. But for now, the digital alpha is live for supporters.)

ACCESS HEAVY ROUND DRAFT

($20 Tier):

Because I am behind schedule on the main article, I have uploaded the Raw, Unedited Text of the War on Illusion Finale (The Heavy Round) to a new $20 tier on Buy Me A Coffee.

If you want to read the draft right now, before it’s polished, before the graphics are added, just the raw intel straight from the forge, it is available there.

(Important Note: This paywall is NOT necessary. Everything in that tier will eventually become public for everyone when it is finished and polished. The $20 tier is strictly for the builders who want early, messy access to the forge while the iron is still hot. Do not feel obligated to buy it.)

I’m heading back to the forge. See you next Friday.

- Ethan

P.S.

The Black Path (Alternative Platforms)

If the lights ever go out here again, or if you just want to follow the mission on platforms that don’t censor, find us here. This is the emergency broadcast system:

We are not just expanding. We are digging in.

