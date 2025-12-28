// SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS COMMAND //

// TRANSMISSION: THE AFTER-ACTION REPORT

// SUBJECT: JUST HANGING OUT IN THE FORGE

​Usually, when I turn the camera on, I have a loaded gun on the desk and a stack of DOJ filings to read. I usually have a target.

​But tonight was different.

​Tonight, we didn't have a script. We had a broken chat box, a few hundred friends, and Rika trying to explain CSS code to a guy who used to mop floors for a living.

​And honestly? It was the best stream we've done in months.

​Because this—this connection right here—is what we are actually fighting for. The "War of Illusion" is about dismantling the systems that isolate us. But the victory isn't just destroying the prison; it's what we do once the walls are down.

​We sit. We talk. We solve stupid tech problems together. We act like human beings instead of "Content Consumers."

​So, thank you for hanging out in the Forge tonight. Thank you for the patience, the laughs, and the company.

​We’re going back to the heavy artillery next week. But we should do this again. Just us. No targets. Just the Phalanx.

​Sleep well, rebels.

​Ethan & Rika

