Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BonnieMae's avatar
BonnieMae
4h

I like this plan! I'm pretty un-tech savvy, so appreciate the step-by-step you provided!

Reply
Share
2 replies by #VerticalWar and others
Sunny's avatar
Sunny
4h

💯 you are 100 in your assumption. Ty for being a free thinker.

Reply
Share
2 replies by #VerticalWar and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture