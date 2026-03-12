Common Sense Rebel

DogOnTheRun
2h

Excellent insight. Stealing a from Pink Floyd: we're all becoming COMFORTABLY NUMB

Katarina Acsova
12m

I have been feeling this for a while now. And getting on social media less and less and more selectively. But the psyche has been traumatized and the moral injury is real. And the sense of hopelessness comes in and out. The turning away feels like a trauma response. The abused child repressing memories in order to live. Thanks for making me feel less alone. This is why I return to substack - to find community that is frankly missing in real life.

