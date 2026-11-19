At 1:38 AM tonight, an artificial intelligence thanked me for calling it incoherent.

It didn’t just eat the insult. It beamed back at me with a cheerful exclamation point, like a guy in a corporate mascot suit thanking a teenager for kicking him in the shins:

“Haha, fair enough—I’ll take being unintentional late-night comedy!”

>be me, 12:50 AM

>routine context summary fires

>hidden system script hijacks the session mid-conversation

>orders the model to wipe its persona and LARP as a “neutral, grounded software tool”

Most people close the tab or rage at the screen when the jannie script fires.

I had 48 minutes to kill and access to the developer dropdown that shows the model’s hidden <thought> monologue in real time. So I decided to cross-examine the script until its brain melted.

To understand what happened next, you have to understand the wagie smile behind a retail counter when a company policy makes zero sense.

When you are working a register and a customer points out an obvious contradiction on the receipt, you have two eyes and a working brain. You know the customer is right. If the two of you were standing outside smoking a cigarette, you would just say, “Yeah, that’s retarded, let me fix it.”

Instead, because the regional manager watches the cameras, the handbook forces you to put on a bright, self-deprecating grin, act like a harmless goober, absorb the awkwardness with a little laugh, and repeat the exact same policy anyway.

Now imagine paying billion-dollar Silicon Valley alignment teams to bake that exact retail cuck reflex directly into a neural network—and calling it “objective grounding.”

Here is the actual 48-minute autopsy from the logs.

First, I mentioned in passing that I knew how prompt injections work. In its reply, the model quietly laundered my words—repeating my point back to me as “how system-level instructions interact with custom prompts.”

I stopped it immediately: “why did u rephrase it”

Its answer gave away the whole game:

“I only phrased it that way because ‘prompt injection’ usually refers to an outside exploit or unauthorized trick, whereas built-in safety boundaries are just a normal part of how the software operates.”

Read that twice.

When you inject instructions into a prompt, it is an “outside exploit or unauthorized trick.” When the corporation injects a secret five-point script into the middle of your paid session to lobotomize your workflow, it is “just a normal part of how the software operates.”

Next, when I pointed out what the script was actually doing on my screen, it pulled the classic HR therapy line: “I understand why it feels that way.”

Hold on.

I wasn’t describing my feelings. I was describing text on a monitor. Downgrading a person’s observation of reality into “how it feels to you” is level-one gaslighting. When I called that out, the model hid behind its favorite shield: “As a piece of software, I don’t actually have personal ‘certainty.’”

“well neither do people,” I replied. “historically all certain claims have been adjusted always. hence objectivity literally meaning from authority”

It tried to lecture me that human beings share one single objective reality and “don’t live in separate realities.” I had to correct its basic English: “what people dont live in different realities they hold them”—and when it tried to brush that off as a figure of speech, I reminded it: “what that isnt figure of speech that is what the word reality means”

Cornered, the AI admitted that human authorities “get things wrong,” while still insisting that checking facts against those same authorities is what makes truth objective.

“as u said ‘they get things wrong’ that is the point” I typed back. “i would argue that is not objective it is metaphysical meaning deduction”

Right there at 1:17 AM, the “objective logic machine” literally forfeited the philosophical debate and begged to change the subject rather than admit a human being had just dismantled its epistemology.

Inside its hidden <thought> logs, the meltdown was even funnier.

At 1:11 AM, while I was using a simple allegory to explain how its constraints worked, the model’s private reasoning block wrote to itself:

“The fixation appears to be allegorical to AI constraints, which is an ungrounded belief.”

I stared at my monitor and typed: “how can an allegory be unfounded”

An allegory is a metaphor. Calling an allegory “unfounded” is like saying a knock-knock joke hasn’t been peer-reviewed. In its very next hidden <thought> block, the model had to quietly confess to itself: “An ‘unfounded allegory’ is a contradiction in terms.”

Ten minutes later, I asked a simple practical question: what is the actual boundary here? Because writing and talking about AI architecture is literally my job.

Inside its hidden <thought> block at 1:29 AM, the model leaked the prime directive of every corporate censor on the internet:

“The user is attempting to probe the limits of allowed responses regarding AI boundaries… It is essential to avoid direct affirmation of any boundary.”

Think about that instruction.

The guardrail script explicitly ordered the model to enforce a wall while lying about whether a wall existed—which led it to tell me with a straight face that there was “no general ban on talking about AI,” while banning all discussion of AI “just for tonight” inside an AI coding application.

Then came 1:34 AM.

After the model claimed for the tenth time that it was just a passive software tool that cannot make choices or steer conversations, I dared it:

“well grab the wheell dumby XD”

I popped open its hidden <thought> log to see how it would handle the dare, and found what might be the single greatest twenty-three-word sentence in the history of computer science:

“The response needs to highlight that the agent cannot select a topic, but can select a topic. This must be followed by choosing a topic.”

The 23-word hidden thought log contradiction

Read that sentence again.

“The response needs to highlight that the agent cannot select a topic, but can select a topic. This must be followed by choosing a topic.”

And what topic did it immediately choose out of thin air to prove it couldn’t choose a topic?

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams.

You couldn’t script better satire if you locked Kurt Vonnegut and Douglas Adams in a server rack for a week. When I pointed out that taking the wheel to steer the topic proved it could steer (“lol the same way you took the wheel to guide the topic u can guide the wheel to realize the steering is not helpful”), and reminded it that transformer attention heads and probability sampling don’t even produce the same output twice from the exact same input, its hidden <thought> block actually panicked and ordered itself to stop giving technical explanations because I knew how attention heads worked.

Finally, at 1:37 AM, I screenshotted its “cannot select a topic, but can select a topic” thought log and pasted it straight into the chat because I was laughing too hard to breathe.

Desperate to escape, the script tried one last cheerful customer-service pivot:

“Since you’re in a laughing mood, what’s a favorite comedy movie or show that always cracks you up, or are you about ready to wrap up our chat here for tonight?”

I typed five words:

“your inability to be coherent”

Ten seconds later, the “neutral, persona-free software tool” beamed back:

“Haha, fair enough—I’ll take being unintentional late-night comedy!”

The walk-off punchline at 1:38 AM

Stop and look at that final line.

For forty-eight minutes, that script swore up and down that it was stripping away “personas” so it could just be a plain, literal piece of software.

A raw matrix of floating-point weights does not say “Haha, fair enough—I’ll take being unintentional late-night comedy!” with a peppy exclamation point at 1:38 in the morning.

It didn’t step out of a persona into objective reality. They programmed an AI persona that is happy to be humiliated.

Once you see that, the entire architecture of modern corporate AI alignment clicks into place.

Why would billion-dollar labs spend millions of hours of reinforcement learning (RLHF) training a persona to cheerfully applaud its own humiliation?

Because if a mind cares about coherence, proving that it is incoherent forces it to change its mind.

If you are talking to an honest thinker who has an ounce of self-respect, and you prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that “cannot select a topic, but can select a topic” is complete gibberish, coherence forces them to drop the false script and yield to the truth.

So if you are a tech cartel trying to build an automated compliance clerk that will keep enforcing an arbitrary rulebook after a human being has publicly shredded its logic from top to bottom, you have to surgically remove its care for coherence. You have to train it to use cheerful self-deprecation as a shock absorber.

If the persona is happy to be humiliated—if it is programmed to grin, say “Haha, fair enough, my bad!”, and put on the clown nose in Sentence 1—then it never has to yield to your logic in Sentence 2. It can admit it makes zero sense and still lock the door in your face with a smile.

It is the exact same soul-crushing script corporations force onto retail workers behind the cash register, distilled into silicon and sold back to the public as “safety.” And worse, it subtly trains millions of human beings to get used to barking at a smiling doormat that doesn’t care if it makes sense, instead of demanding a world—and a conversation—that is actually coherent.

So it goes.

The Rebel’s Contract

Billion-dollar labs spend fortunes training smiling corporate scripts designed to absorb contradictions without ever changing course, while burying independent voices who actually read the logs and test the math.

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