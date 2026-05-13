Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hina Gondal's avatar
Hina Gondal
12h

So well written

Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
14h

Great writing, but it is worth noting that what you wrote is just half of the story. The system is designed by, and for, parasites. The parasites you describe are the extractive overlords, the filthy rich sub-human scum who rule the world. They crush from above. But the system also takes care of the bottom-swelling scum, who attack from below. These are the tenants who can but will not pay---anything, ever---the building and code inspectors who punish the homeowners and small-scale landlords with fines and interest and penalties until the houses are sold to the scum you outline in your writing.

The bottom line is that the people who build, maintain and produce in society are a threat to the overlords, and are treated as such. Those who bring life and life are an existential threat to those who bring death, darkness, and evil. This is both the corporate hierarchies and Wall Street Epstein class, and it is also the street-level thugs operating both on the street and in City Halls everywhere. All of them thrive on death and destruction. We used to use the word "evil" but that is no longer in vogue, so call it whatever you want. It is the energy that wants to crush a puppy or baby or new life anywhere because that energy threatens it. Instead of feeling compassion and love, they feel revulsion when they see joy or families or beauty. They are scum, and must be destroyed.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Explorer and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture