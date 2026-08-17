Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Vdvupur's avatar
Vdvupur
1d

Been there, friend. My first drink was at 15. Wasn't just a drink. I fell in love. I got drunk. Rum and Coke. Never got over it. Went to prison at 18. I learned to fight it. But I lost. A lot. Everything a few times. But I also won. You can't lose if you haven't won a little. I'm sober over 15 years today. Again. I had 14 years once. And fucking drank. Every now and then I'll have a bad dream, realizing in my dream that I've drank and lost EVERYTHING, AGAIN. Never really had a support network. Just not that kind of guy. We moved a lot when I was a kid and I never learned how to socialize. Still don't. So I still don't have a support network. I do have a good woman, which makes a world of difference. I don't go to meetings. I go to the gym. I'm am acutely aware of my World and how it disappoints me. And I know I'm on the short side of life. I often rant at the sky, chastising my Creator for the shit show it left me in, but I usually end with the short version of the Serenity Prayer. You probably know how it goes: "Fuck it".

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laurie miller's avatar
laurie miller
21h

Been there, started about 10, we went to the local dance, in the hills, every Saturday night.

The women took sandwiches, and stayed inside, preparing them, The men sat in their cars, drinking, the music was a record player, with a broken spring, the local school teacher turned it by hand, thats what everyone danced to. We kids played outside, in the dark, with a purpose, when the men left a bottle of almost finished beer on the ground outside the car door , We got it and drank it,

I was drunk every saturday night, my parent had no idea, they were drunk too. I vomited on the way home every saturday night, and my mother put it down to car sickness, It only happened on the way home. I left home and abusive parents at thirteen and moved to a Capital city, got work and drank cheap white wine most nights, ending up in various institutions for alchohol recovery untill about mid twenties.

Watching those around me was a deterant, I knew I was looking something like that,,

I gradually eased off, with the oncomming of dope, which hadnt been around before, that helped to stop drinking. I'm 83 now, all of my friend who drank are dead, Dying from Cancer, thats what putting poison into your body every day for a lifetime will give you. The pot smokers are still alive, Stomach cancer is the popular one for drinkers.

I'm not looking foward to giving up dope, that helps me relax and think clearly. and isn't carcinogenic, as far as can see. We do need something at the end of the day , and at my age I cant see why not ?

I'm not opposed to the odd line, cant see the point in acid any more, or mushrooms, just a touch maybe ? two or three times a year. lauriemillerjade.com

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