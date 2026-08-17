I’d already told them
You don’t know what it’s like.
I’m not asking you to.
It’s my experience, not yours.
I tried for years, four to be exact, before I knew the word “alcoholic,” to explain to my family what I felt when I drank alcohol. I felt good, like, really, really good. But that wasn’t good enough. Skinnier, unkempt, spacier, less available, always wanting to party, grades slipping, discipline decaying.
And it felt good, really really good. Every time, rain or shine, Monday or Friday, celebration or mourning, it felt good.
When I drank I felt held from the inside. A stick of dynamite I swallowed, burning my esophagus, igniting my guts, clearing space to breathe effortlessly. My chest opened, a radiating warmth, full body relaxation. I no longer questioned what life was for.
And that wasn’t enough, not when I lay drunk in bed, unable to stand, on a Thursday afternoon, while they tore through my closet yelling
“Where is it?! Why do you do this to yourself, son?”
I’d already told them.
I tried again.
The first time I drank I almost cried, with joy, with relief, for the end of needing anything to be different. Almost. Mostly I just noticed I belonged here, right where I was. I wasn’t scared anymore. I didn’t understand it and I didn’t need to, because I stopped asking.
I’d been depressed my whole life. Depression was a room with the walls too close. Then this.
I went from a habit of surviving to wanting to keep living, and living meant feeling like this.
That’s about as spiritual an experience as I’d ever had. The transformative kind. The type that rearranges the personality in a single moment. One night, three beers deep, and the trajectory of a life reset with conviction.
And I was faithful. Whenever the opportunity arose, I drank, and I drank until I reached that feeling.
You don’t have to know what it felt like for me.
I never said you did. But I tried to share it with you anyway, because that’s what we do when we find something we love. We want to give it to the people we love.
I offered it to my fraternal, twin brother behind our parents’ backs; booze first, then other substances I’d found the same joy in. He told on me. I was punished. I knew the law. I knew we were both under age. But the law said nothing about this.
My family was religious. I was sent to a Catholic school. Christians were prosecuted for spreading the words of Jesus— were they sinful? Did they deserve their punishment for breaking a law that said nothing about faith?
I was sharing God on tap. I didn’t know that not everyone found him there.
I didn’t have to know what it felt like for you, brother. You never asked me to. You just said “no”. That should have been enough. But faith can be blinding.
Years later, at my father’s table, I was now a father myself. Two dirty plates and empty seats beside me, my children having eaten and gone back to playing, I said something about what I wanted the world built on. Care. Something that sees what it stands on and what it’s making and actually protects and honors it. He looked at me the way he’d looked at me at seventeen. You’ve always been the idealist, he said. You need to be realistic. It’s human nature. Take your pick. The greed, the envy, the lust, the exploitation, the violence, the hypocrisy. It’s just the way humans are.
My mother nodded. Don’t you understand?
“No.”
But you already understood me.
My nature is human too.
Been there, friend. My first drink was at 15. Wasn't just a drink. I fell in love. I got drunk. Rum and Coke. Never got over it. Went to prison at 18. I learned to fight it. But I lost. A lot. Everything a few times. But I also won. You can't lose if you haven't won a little. I'm sober over 15 years today. Again. I had 14 years once. And fucking drank. Every now and then I'll have a bad dream, realizing in my dream that I've drank and lost EVERYTHING, AGAIN. Never really had a support network. Just not that kind of guy. We moved a lot when I was a kid and I never learned how to socialize. Still don't. So I still don't have a support network. I do have a good woman, which makes a world of difference. I don't go to meetings. I go to the gym. I'm am acutely aware of my World and how it disappoints me. And I know I'm on the short side of life. I often rant at the sky, chastising my Creator for the shit show it left me in, but I usually end with the short version of the Serenity Prayer. You probably know how it goes: "Fuck it".
Been there, started about 10, we went to the local dance, in the hills, every Saturday night.
The women took sandwiches, and stayed inside, preparing them, The men sat in their cars, drinking, the music was a record player, with a broken spring, the local school teacher turned it by hand, thats what everyone danced to. We kids played outside, in the dark, with a purpose, when the men left a bottle of almost finished beer on the ground outside the car door , We got it and drank it,
I was drunk every saturday night, my parent had no idea, they were drunk too. I vomited on the way home every saturday night, and my mother put it down to car sickness, It only happened on the way home. I left home and abusive parents at thirteen and moved to a Capital city, got work and drank cheap white wine most nights, ending up in various institutions for alchohol recovery untill about mid twenties.
Watching those around me was a deterant, I knew I was looking something like that,,
I gradually eased off, with the oncomming of dope, which hadnt been around before, that helped to stop drinking. I'm 83 now, all of my friend who drank are dead, Dying from Cancer, thats what putting poison into your body every day for a lifetime will give you. The pot smokers are still alive, Stomach cancer is the popular one for drinkers.
I'm not looking foward to giving up dope, that helps me relax and think clearly. and isn't carcinogenic, as far as can see. We do need something at the end of the day , and at my age I cant see why not ?
I'm not opposed to the odd line, cant see the point in acid any more, or mushrooms, just a touch maybe ? two or three times a year. lauriemillerjade.com