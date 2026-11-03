Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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AL's avatar
AL
4hEdited

can you please respond to my message in direct chat. New paid sub here, thanks

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
3h

This is truly fantastic piece. Should be eye opening - and lead to some actual action by the populace. But we have about 275 million people completely ASLEEP in this country. And the others are too disjointed and balkanized to unite with any sort of purpose and plan in action.

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