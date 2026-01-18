Case File: Renee Good Shooting
Documents as context for separating lawful from unlawful in the Minnesota test case
Case File: Renee Good Shooting is part of a new Receipt Round-up series where Resistance Rabbit draws on two decades of legal experience to collect, organize, and publish primary sources—laws, official statements, court records, credible open-source records, and on-the-record actions—around specific high-profile events or issues.
The purpose is not to argue outcomes, but to develop the underlying record in public form. It is a more formal version of what he does personally when developing sources for legal work or articles. - Ethan
Resistance Rabbit’s Case File Memo:
The Minneapolis shooting brought multiple strands of federal authority, public oversight, and transparency into sharp relief. On January 7, 2026, a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minnesota resident, during a federal enforcement operation—an event that has since sparked debate about use of force, legal authority, and access to evidence in federal investigations.
In this context, there are multiple elements that have rarely converged—federal immigration as general law enforcement, civilian use-of-force scrutiny, jurisdictional control of investigative evidence, and competing narratives from government and community sources—are coming together in what appears to be a test case for how such incidents will be documented, examined, and understood by the American public.
This is not a discussion or opinion about criminal or civil liability. Those are matters for investigation and possibly trial. Rather, it is documentation from the point of view I would use when evaluating whether to be retained as counsel in matters related to the shooting or events surrounding it.
Before ICE Minneapolis Surge
What the federal government announced about deportation, the Minneapolis operation, and federal funding before the shooting.
December 31, 2025 - Operation Context #1: Deportations
Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (official X account) Link: https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2006472108222853298 Publication: X (formerly Twitter) Date: December 31, 2025 Relative Time: Approximately 7 days, 18 hours, and 31 minutes before the shooting of Renee Good.
January 6, 2026 - Operation Context #2: Alleged Fraud
Link: https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-freezes-child-care-family-assistance-grants-five-states-fraud-concerns.html Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (official press release) Publication: HHS.gov Date: January 6, 2026 Relative Time: One day before the shooting of Renee Good. Note: This funding freeze was blocked by a federal judge on January 9th.
January 6, 2026 — Minnesota Operation Announced
Link: https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2008650038847959106 Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (official X account) Publication: X (formerly Twitter) Date: January 6, 2026, 3:21 p.m. CST Relative Time: Approximately 18 hours and 16 minutes before the shooting of Renee Good. Notation: It includes "fraud." Fraud is not an immigration offense.
ICE Agent Authority in Minneapolis
The legal authority do ICE and its agents had—or did not have.
Limited Arrest Authority: 8 U.S.C. § 1357
Abbreviated language of ICE agent authority directly from the statute:
“[ICE Agents]…shall have the power without warrant-
(1) to interrogate any alien or person believed to be an alien as to his right to be or to remain in the United States;
(4) to make arrests for [immigration related] felonies…if there is likelihood of the person escaping before a warrant can be obtained for his arrest…”
(5) to make arrests- (a) for any offense against the United States, if the offense is committed in the officer’s presence, or (b) for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States..., if the [agent] ...is performing duties relating to the enforcement of the immigration laws at the time of arrest and if there is a likelihood of the person escaping before a warrant can be obtained for his arrest."
Source: 8 U.S.C. § 1357 (Powers of immigration officers and employees) Link: https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:8%20section:1357%20edition:prelim) Publication: U.S. Code (official federal statute) Section: § 1357 (a) & (c) detailing immigration officers’ powers without warrant. Not Mentioned: (1) Enforcing state laws; (2) Enforcing other federal laws besides immigration; (4) Interrogating known citizens; (5) Patrolling communities for ordinary crimes; (5) Investigating crimes unrelated to immigration status. Lawyer note: If Congress has not granted a power, no ICE agent has the legal ability to do it.
Contrast Receipt: Vehicle Search Powers
Border Vehicle Search Authority: 8 U.S.C. § 1357
Source: 8 U.S.C. 1357(a)(3) Link: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2011-title8/pdf/USCODE-2011-title8-chap12-subchapII-partIX-sec1357.pdf Publication: U.S. Code (official federal statute) Lawyer note: Congress did grant vehicle stop and search powers, but only near the border.
Contrast Receipt: FBI Agent General Arrest Powers
Unlike ICE agents, other federal agents do have broad arrest powers. An example is the FBI (below); other examples include DEA, ATF, United States Marshals, and Secret Service agents.
FBI General Arrest Authority: 8 U.S.C. § 3052
Source: 18 U.S.C. § 3052 (Powers of Federal Bureau of Investigation) Link: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2024-title18/pdf/USCODE-2024-title18-partII-chap203-sec3053.pdf Publication: U.S. Code (official federal statute) Lawyer Note: The power granted to FBI agents does not require any connection to a specific type of law or investigation.
Offense Alleged By The Government
The offense ICE agents are citing to detain American citizens in the way the non-shooting agent attempted to detain Renee Good.
Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Federal Officers — 18 U.S.C. § 111
Abbreviated offense from the statute:
“(a) In General.-Whoever- (1) forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties; or (2) forcibly assaults or intimidates any [agent]…" (emphasis added)
Source: United States Code (Title 18) Link: https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:18%20section:111%20edition:prelim) Note: All claims of interference or impeding require force.
My Video Compilation: Interaction, Attempted Detention, Shooting and DHS Official Description
This video compilation contains relevant available footage and annotations related to the attempted detention and subsequent shooting of Renee Good. It includes the ICE agent’s own recorded perspective, contemporaneous media documentation, and a 3D reconstruction of the type I would in reviewing a potential case.
Federal officials have verified key footage—particularly the agent’s POV video—as authentic. While the conclusions derived from the footage have been hotly contested, I have not located any disputes over authenticity as of the time of publishing.
Sources & Video Evidence Reviewed
The following links represent the primary video evidence, investigative reporting, and analytical reconstructions reviewed for this section. Links are not listed in the order of discovery or review.
1. Washington Post — ICE agent phone POV video (shooting):
Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/national/from-the-ice-agents-phone-video-of-renee-good-shooting/2026/01/09/813a4ca6-f441-4b8e-b7f5-a1e72d67e0f1_video.html
Department of Homeland Security (official) — authentication / remarks referencing the agent POV video
2. Washington Post — investigative analysis and timeline:
January 8th:
Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2026/01/08/video-ice-shooting-minneapolis/
January 9th:
Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2026/01/09/moments-before-ice-shooting-minneapolis/
3. CNN — video showing moments before the shooting
Link: https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/08/us/video/minnesota-shooting-ice-video-before-shooting-digvid
Authentication: Department of Homeland Security (official X) — press remarks framing the incident
4.CBS Minnesota / WCCO — frame-by-frame analysis and expert review
Link: https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/experts-analyze-new-video-fatal-ice-shooting-minneapolis/
6. Bellingcat — synchronized multi-angle video analysis
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2026/01/13/analysing-footage-of-minneapolis-ice-shooting/
7. INDEX — preliminary 3D reconstruction of the shooting
https://www.index.ngo/en/investigations/ice-shooting-of-renee-good-preliminary-3d-analysis/
8. Fox 9 YouTube — side-by-side multi-angle compilation (used for cross-checking timeline and angles)
9. Reddit (r/law) — time-synchronized compilation reviewed for completeness
Link: https://www.reddit.com/r/law/comments/1q9tg16/updated_111_minnesota_ice_shooting_of_renee/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Note: The Reddit compilation was reviewed to identify, synchronize, and cross-check publicly available videos and to trace each clip back to its original reporting or source. Primary links above reflect original or first-license holders.
