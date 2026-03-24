Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Meta Journal's avatar
Meta Journal
6h

I watched your stream.

I’m sure I’m not alone in wanting a more detailed breakdown on how you compile your work with obsidian and other programs.

I personally think deep and wide. But consolidating such complexity into a synthesised article is difficult.

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KameKairos's avatar
KameKairos
7h

Refreshing isn't it

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