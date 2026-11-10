Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Dangerous_Freedom's avatar
Dangerous_Freedom
1dEdited

Yeah I have the same brain. Aphantasia to the max. I didn’t know there was a word for it until a few years ago. Very frustrating when every guided meditation assumes you have the movie theatre. Audio I can play any song in my head like the radio is in there. With my eyes open I can get a brief image in my minds eye. I do dream plenty and vividly.

Did you know some people don’t have an inner narrator?

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laurie miller's avatar
laurie miller
1d

I do that execise all of the time , When I'm laying awake I try and hold visuals and design whatever it is that I'm intending to make, Its not easy, they dont stay long before some absolute rubbish arrives, something I have no idea why its there.? This mental process dosn't include fine art, which is made according to the material used, that leads the way. I'm currently designing a diamond necklace. [ thats craft, not fine art.] as the ass has fallen out of the diamond market, and for the first time in my life I can afford to buy diamonds. but I cant wear them, so I have to make it with someone else in mind, bloody F*CK , but at least if I made it and wore it, I wouldnt see it, If I give it to someone else to wear, Then I can appreciate it better ? that's life, you cant have it all.

But you can have a lot.

lauriemillerjade.com

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