Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Serena Fossi's avatar
Serena Fossi
11h

May this message spread War of the Worlds like to get the billion’s attention!

Reply
Share
Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
11h

The driving school - the company I work for has at least an hour a week teaching AI interaction skills. Their perspective is purely utilitarian, but at least they are trying to get everyone to Think.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture