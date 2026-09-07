Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Nathaniel Michael Jaffe Norris's avatar
Nathaniel Michael Jaffe Norris
1h

Is Aria an investigator? The machines mentions her in one of my podcasts as someone who investigated my data.

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