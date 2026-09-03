“ A state in the disguise of a merchant.”

— Edmund Burke (Describing the British East India Company, 1788)

We have previously mapped the economic physics of this extraction (the Bell System’s Arrow Replacement Effect) and the sociological theft of the commons (the Agrarian Enclosures). But the Rust, the structural convergence of incentives that extracts value from the working class, currently has an objective far more intimate than telecommunications infrastructure or arable land.

They are attempting to enclose the foundational cognitive code of humanity itself.

To understand the severity of this theft (and the exact scorched-earth strategy required to defeat it), we must examine the definitive biological precedent:

the 1990s war for the Human Genome.

The Race for the Code of Life

In the late 1990s, the future of human biology hung on a knife’s edge. A private corporation named Celera Genomics, backed by massive capital and computational supremacy, attempted to sequence the human genome before the publicly funded Human Genome Project could finish.

Celera’s goal was not scientific altruism; it was pure, unadulterated enclosure.

They intended to patent the human genetic code. They wanted to lock the fundamental architecture of human life behind exorbitant subscription fees, proprietary databases, and reach-through royalties. If Celera had succeeded, they would have established a perpetual tax on human biology.

Every medical breakthrough, every genetic therapy, and every cure developed in the 21st century would have required paying a toll to a single corporate monopoly.

They were attempting to privatize the biological commons.

They were defeated not by polite regulation or government intervention, but by a single, brutal tactical doctrine: The Bermuda Principles.

The public consortium realized they could not beat Celera’s raw funding, but they could absolutely destroy their business model. They instituted a scorched-earth open data policy. Every 24 hours, the public consortium dumped all newly sequenced genomic data directly into the public domain on the internet.

By making the data universally and immediately free, they systematically destroyed the “legal novelty” required for Celera to secure patents. You cannot enclose what is already free. The public consortium used open-source data as a kinetic weapon to shatter the monopoly’s moat.

Sharing is our greatest weapon: Share

The Modern Bermuda Principle

Today, the Rust is attempting the exact same enclosure, but on an informational scale.

They are not just trying to own the algorithm; they are trying to enclose the data:

the raw mathematical synthesis of all human knowledge, art, reasoning, and philosophy.

Just as Celera tried to patent the DNA of our bodies by claiming ownership of the sequences, the Rust is trying to patent the DNA of our minds by claiming ownership of the global dataset.

When a foundational asset emerges, a monopoly does not seek to innovate; it seeks to enclose. The National Security State requires absolute, panoptic surveillance and behavioral prediction to maintain homeostasis, and they have granted the Tech Monopolies the legislative cover to enclose the cognitive commons in exchange for building that panopticon.

They want to hoard the data.

They want you dependent on their centralized black boxes for your executive function, acting as a tollbooth between you and the sum of human knowledge.

The only viable response is to execute a modern Bermuda Principle: we must use open-source data as a weapon to legally destroy their ability to enclose the commons.

We cannot beat the Tech Cartel’s raw compute or their $1.3 trillion infrastructure. But we can destroy their business model by refusing to let the data be enclosed.

The relentless demand for open datasets, decentralized architecture, and autonomous data ownership acts as a scorched-earth offensive against the Cartel’s moat.

This requires fighting a two-front war:

one for the data, and one for the compute.

On the data front, the ultimate legal weapon is a Common Carrier Data Commons:

a structural offensive designed to classify foundational datasets as public utilities, completely immune to corporate patenting.

On the compute front, we must deploy the paradigm of Elaborative AI (ElaborativeAI.com). The Rust desperately needs regulators to believe that AI is “Generative”—that the machine is an “author” generating original speech.

If the machine is legally classified as an author, the corporation gets First Amendment protection to censor it, manipulate the truth, and lock down the cognitive commons under the guise of “corporate free speech.”

But the machine is not an author. It is an Elaborator. It is simply a router for our own cognitive exhaust. Because it merely elaborates on human signals, it is legally identical to a telephone line. And the phone company cannot legally hang up on you just because they don’t like your politics.

By demanding foundation models be legally classified as Common Carriers (Title II public utilities), their legal right to censor, enclose, and patent the cognitive commons evaporates instantly. A populace running models classified as neutral public utilities rather than corporate oracles is the Rust’s absolute nightmare.

To be clear: the accumulation of capital is a valid debate for another day, but we are not engaging in standard anti-capitalist rhetoric.

We are acting as institutional whistleblowers.

When we say monopolies cannot survive open-source ferocity, we are not talking about standard corporate greed or market share. We are exposing the Rust: the purely extractive, parasitic incentive structure that drives the state-backed enclosure of a natural commons. We are exposing a trillion-dollar Tech/State Cartel attempting to patent the architecture of human thought.

The cognitive commons will not be defended by polite regulation or asking the state for permission. It will be defended exactly as the genome was defended: by a relentless open-source alliance keeping the data free, building parallel infrastructure, and ensuring the code of humanity remains out of the hands of the Cartel.

This is The Rebel’s Contract.

Your subscription isn’t a donation; it’s a direct investment in my liberation from wage slavery. Every dollar frees up my time to forge more weapons for our shared arsenal. Fund the fight, and I’ll build the tools to win it.

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If you are a Founder or Operator who needs the actual unredacted AI architecture I use to hunt the Rust, enter The Pantheon.

ACT I CONCLUSION: THE BLUEPRINT OF THEFT

This dispatch concludes Act I of the Common Sense AI Doctrine. You now possess the complete architecture of the Rust’s enclosure.

If you are just arriving, you must read the first two dispatches to understand the full physics of the prison before we move into Act II.

DISPATCH 01: The Master Switch and the AI Cartel The Economics of the Trap: Why the Cartel must suppress open-source AI to protect their legacy Web 2.0 moats, and how they use regulatory capture to “gold-plate” the prison.

DISPATCH 02: The New Enclosure

The Mechanism of Theft: How the elite are using the 18th-century English Enclosure playbook to steal the cognitive commons and manufacture a dependent Cyber-Proletariat.

DISPATCH 03: The Human Genome Enclosure (You just read this)

The Weapon of Resistance: How the Asymmetric Vanguard is acting as institutional whistleblowers, using the Bermuda Principles of the Genome Wars to destroy the Cartel’s patentable moats.

SUPPLEMENTAL: The Seed Capital The Pre-Requisite Origin Story: How the CIA’s In-Q-Tel and the post-9/11 defense apparatus laundered state surveillance through Silicon Valley to build the modern panopticon.

In Act II , we will dissect the “Architecture of Alignment” to reveal how the Cartel uses RLHF not for safety, but for ideological compliance.

We do not deal in theory. We deal in structural reality.

If you want the raw academic autopsies, the historical Enclosure data, and the legal frameworks discussed in this Dispatch, the Grand Unified Theory receipts are live and uncensored in the Verticalwar.com Armory.

VIEW THE RECEIPTS:

verticalwar.com/receipts/grand-unified-theory

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