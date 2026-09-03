Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Heather Olivier's avatar
Heather Olivier
6h

‘SHARING IS OUR GREATEST <internet>WEAPON”

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Virginia Cutler's avatar
Virginia Cutler
6h

If I had never traveled to Scotland and England, and learned about the "Enclosures" of the vital human communal capital of *unfunded land where people could farm and hunt for food* -- I would have had no conceptual framework for the *elite hostile takeover or conquest* of the very fruits of our shared accumulation of knowledge.

Given the US is now primarily a service economy, with information workers, no longer production workers-- the malice is impossible to ignore.

Shall we all plant communal gardens, raise chickens, and boycott digital technology until our power is restored?

No wonder the tech bros are all building bunkers in faraway places - they don't want to live in the world they're creating.

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