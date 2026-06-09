Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Monnina's avatar
Monnina
17h

Capitalists are going to capitalise. Including upon your deliberate rape and murder. Exploitation is their modus vivendi. However, there can only ever be One Winner. Monopolisation, like Holsteinisation, eventually kills through its culture of homogenising sterilisation.

Once Musk or Thiel or Blackrock ‘have it all’, is when their inevitable demise begins to take hold. Hubris always fails.

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Human By Nature's avatar
Human By Nature
5h

Kudos!!! Knowing the Truth and Doing Something with the Truth is every Reason why they SPIN Truthful Findings

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