Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
42mEdited

Another outstanding piece Ethan. I’d seen many pieces of the puzzle, but you put them all together for me. 👏

Here’s another one. Brian Berletic, ex Marine on how the whole Iran War was mapped-out in a 2009 policy paper, including Israel’s use of nukes, and American tactics for plausible deniability…

https://substack.com/@tonyledsham/note/c-230137397?r=1w152h&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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vicki siegel's avatar
vicki siegel
43mEdited

Start in 1666 with John Washington’s slaughter of the Patawomeck tribe. Followed up by his son and grandson runnning same game of slaughter the Native Anericans. Fred and Don of the 1700’s Then check out the local laws engineered by the royalist Washington gang; as it drove out the seekers of human rights. Friends of the Native population and friends of free Black farmers. Driven out by the royalists paranoid of uprisings.

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