Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
12h

This is the historical spine that makes the current mechanism legible. The architecture surviving the revolution — reconstituting under new names, new charters, new logos — is the pattern that matters. People keep looking for the moment the system “broke.” It was built this way. Hamilton and Morris purchasing Continental debt for pennies and then using the new state to guarantee it at face value is the original Cantillon effect — proximity to the mechanism determining who captures the value.

One thing I want to ground here, because the scale of this can be paralyzing: the word “economy” comes from Greek oikonomia — oikos (household) + nemein (to manage, distribute). It meant the care of a shared dwelling. The same root — nem- — gives us “nemesis.” The Greeks understood that how you distribute resources carries moral consequence. Mismanage the household and nemesis arrives.

We are 250 years into the mismanagement. The autopsy you’re performing here is how nemesis finds its address.

Looking forward to Part 2 — the legal birth of corporate personhood and the Federal Reserve Act. That’s where the ghost gets its legal body.

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Dwight Avery's avatar
Dwight Avery
12h

The modern system was built by members of my family beginning 399 years ago. From segmenting land to creating workers for industry our fingerprints are all over the Invisible Order that we operate under.

Your analysis lays it out, the world has become a self-maintained prison for extraction and an extension of the Roman Empire.

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