Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Baz's avatar
Baz
7h

Nice piece, which even I could follow - yes there’s asymmetry in feedback loops and infrastructure, but has the alleged use of private data been proven? I’m instinctively biased against huge corporations but small players can be nefarious too y’know.

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1 reply by Explorer
Robert Hadley's avatar
Robert Hadley
8h

Are there any open source AI that are any good?

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