Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Billy's avatar
Billy
2hEdited

No, obviously I haven’t read the whole thing yet.

Yes, obviously I’m restacking it. I’m going to read it but I am so tired rn

I WILL GET TO IT YES

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Alexandra Coates's avatar
Alexandra Coates
26m

No wonder industry has been mechanizing and robotizing and now deploying AI. It may be more expensive but they believe it won't organize.

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