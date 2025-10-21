Common Sense Rebel

Travel with Geet
Oct 21

Very valid points. The younger gen is thinking it is their fault but in reality it is the governments doing. I am also seeing this pattern as we travel, US has deliberately created an unfriendly environment for having a family.

Carol Ann Power
Oct 21

I would love to pay for your erudite and beautiful post of truth and accountability, but I cannot.

I’m a South African who is struggling like all of us middle class people all over the world.

I bought my first house when I was 27, in Cape Town. I worked hard at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town for almost 20 years.

I have nothing now, and I concur with every aspect of your thread.

Thank you for sharing this brave and honest and heartfelt message.

I feel if I’m struggling, how much worse it must be for my brothers and sisters living in the poorer areas of my beloved country.

Kindest regards and respect

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

