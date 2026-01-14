Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
5h

Very good work Ethan, I hope it can break through the denial out there. Everything you are analyzing and reporting are things I have recognized for a very long time in my life. That life got in the way of my being able to vocalize it or turn it into written word. My eternal thanks for your ability to do this for this generation.

Reply
Share
Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
5h

Thank you, Ethan, for showing us the blueprint to what actually occurred in Minneapolis!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture