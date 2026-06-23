Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Mary Schweitzer's avatar
Mary Schweitzer
11h

That was really interesting. Thanks.

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Glenn A. Melcher's avatar
Glenn A. Melcher
12h

You knew who they is

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