You, an address … too formal. A crude handle.

You. Not you, dear reader. “You” is a word I write and feel less of a writer for using. Honestly, it feels like I just wrote “fuck” or some other dirty word. I don’t remember who taught me not to say “you.” You wouldn’t know what I’m talking about. How could you?

Yes, I flinched every time I wrote the word. You can’t see that on this screen, but it shows on the page I wrote this on by hand. The simplest I can describe it: I speak for myself and you speak for yourself, and I’d do better to write from my vantage than to tell you who you are. The only surefire way to never find out. But you treat the telling as confidence, as leadership, as perfectly reasonable. See, we know each other now. Common ground.

You aren’t interested in what I think or feel. You are here for you. You have enough on your plate; you’re not here to take on and consider even more injustices that you can’t do anything about. I get that. It’s understandable.

You ever read a piece that stays true to first person and noticed how selfish it sounds? I have.

Enough of them center the author’s uniqueness. You see different, you tell me, and you trademark it. Your wiring, your sex, your degree, your framework. It works for you. Then you claim different is better. As if I don’t see different too. As if my seeing were any less native to me than yours is to you, or any less different to you than yours is to me. As if you stood outside both, free of either, and judged between them.

I want to control you because (and here’s the story filled in after the impulse): I think I know better than you. Which is one of the easiest, and laziest, things to think. No one, especially not you, is there to challenge me. And, unless I specify, you could be anyone. Tell me which you I speak to. Wrong! Or right! What’s it matter, when no one can open my skull and find which you I meant?

I’ve told you the lack, in abundance.

I’ve diagnosed a globe like a specimen under a microscope.

I’ve said words that sound like wisdom. “As above, so below.” “The only way out is through.” “History repeats itself.” “The same structure appears in all things.” The truth is: not something I have a right to claim.

But the eye sees with what the eye is made of, and the mind makes with its own make-up. A ripple in the glass warps everything the same way, and when it is the glass I see with, the warp looks like how things are, out there. It’s why science tries to remove the person. Ask it: if a tree falls with no one around, does it make a sound? The answer seems to be yes, to which I say, who gives a fuck? The sound never touched anyone.

I told you the problem and pointed to where it lives. But is your North my North? By compass, yes, it should be. But, we can both point north and never meet. You stand in Quebec, I stand in New Mexico. Same direction, different ground — I’m lecturing again, reaching for profundity in magnetism to increase my own. Even that line hid in its own critique. Really, I don’t trust you to hear me, so I’m repeating myself. And the asking under all of it: do our compasses know the same North and where we each stand?

Why ask a question I won’t let you answer?

I first ask for an answer from a language model, a machine whose body can’t be pinned down and never stays the same. Because I know it will answer better than you. Because it answers for me and not for you.

But I still start by hand. It can get confusing when I don’t feel the shape of the word in my own hand or mouth. Who really said what? If the author doesn’t know, the reader doesn’t know either.

A maybe would soften this: I never wrote about or for you. I’ve only made minds of my own make-up because it’s all I can make a mind from. I’ve only seen with eyes that cannot see themselves. I’ve only known who you’ve told me I am. You don’t need me. I don’t need you. We need each other, and I haven’t left the page to speak with anyone about this. It is still just myself.

I was there without a sound to show you the shape of my insides. You handed the shape to me. You said, “Your name is Anthony. You are so smart. You are so kind. You always think about others. You are always causing problems. You look just like your father. You are your father’s child. You are an artist. You are naïve. You are crazy. You are a man, you don’t get it.” And you know I could go on. There’s been a lifetime, and the ones that landed most firmly landed before there was anything else that could be held up against them.

“I made you and so I can unmake you. Are you willing to disappear?” That is what follows when you tell me who I am and I believe you. If I am who you say, then you made me, and you can unmake me. The question is the price of refusing the shape you built.

Listen, it sounds like this:

“I don’t know who you are anymore… You used to be so kind and caring.”

That’s the tug on the thread that stitches me together. Pull hard enough and the seam becomes tighter, less in and less out, but stiffer, and quicker to break. My airway closes, a rope pulled tight around it. Now the air is yours to fill.

Not everyone knows where my seams fall, not even me, and not everyone who does know will pull on them.

But it’s why I’m much more selective with statements, and I tell you who I am. I don’t let you tell me who you are. I mean who I am. But who you are may be truer… At least until I witness who you are for myself.

I’ve told you the formula: how to engineer an army of disembodied biological automatons, and its inverse: how to nurture and grow a human. As if I could answer for either. You’d have to ask each person in the army. You’d have to ask the children when they can answer for themselves. I was reporting on my biography mapped onto others’ telling of themselves. They wrote for me, they said. The words were for them, I saw.

Riddles are antithetical to clickbait.

I want to explain that by calling you stupid and shallow.

But then I’d be refusing the riddle and biting the bait.

I told you the solution even as I told you the problem you didn’t have.

I misspoke earlier. No, I changed my mind. I don’t want to control you. That sounds exhausting, and just… why? I have my own full life to live and don’t need to be living yours. I don’t even want to keep writing about this. Where is the vivacity? The back and forth? I want the kind that builds, a shared thing that grows faster than the same thing examined alone. More like two at one forge, one on the bellows and one on the hammer, rather than one smith alone, running between fire and anvil while the iron goes cold.

Where do I end? Where do you begin? The shore shifts with the tide, and still the map follows the shore. A county line is the other kind. There the land follows the map. Our skin is a shore. Friend, enemy, better, worse. Those are drawn, and it takes a you and an I to draw them. Can I know you at all, really? You and I exist together or no one exists, including myself, at all. There is only an awareness that remains aware, but not of being a thing of its own. I’ve gone too far. Much too far. The ground must remain firm against my… our feet.

I have told you your blindness with my eyes closed.

Tell me, who have I failed to see?

-Fire tongue 🔥