Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Ellison and Fink and Page and Schwartzman and Dell and Kushner and Ackman and Altman and Brin and Zuckerberg and Karp.... 319 Jewish billionaires and millions of Jewish millionaires... That's the ticket.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/bullshit-jobs-deplorables-in-the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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Kristen Selvey's avatar
Kristen Selvey
2h

This is the only news we should be watching right now. We need to know what we're up against in order to dismantle it.

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