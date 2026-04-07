Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kathie donovan's avatar
kathie donovan
3h

I'll be studying this for a while. Stunning information. We need to be teaching this in our schools

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Quackenbush's avatar
Linda Quackenbush
3h

Wowser!! You’re a gift never ever stop writing!! Truth always wins in the end…

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture