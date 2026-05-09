Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Rebecca Weitzel's avatar
Rebecca Weitzel
15h

You've hooked me in!

"They are looking for the tutorial. They want a frictionless, gamified onboarding process that will safely escort them out of the dystopian nightmare they’ve woken up in. They want the rebellion to have a customer service desk."

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1 reply by Explorer
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
8h

I was kicked out of Sunday school because I told them Noah's ark was bullshit🤣 Even at age seven I was on to them. Their indoctrination didn't work on me🤣 Been fighting against the system since I've been capable of doing so.

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