The Message, The Platform & The Vehicle (Live VOD)

Welcome to the raw architecture of the operation. In this session, we tear down the polished facade and look directly at the infrastructure running the Vertical War doctrine.

Session Breakdown

The Command Center: A live walkthrough of the daily task lists, Substack RSS routing, and the chaotic reality of managing a one-man decentralized media operation.

The Research Timeline: Tracing the evolution of the doctrine—from the financial extraction of the East India Company to BlackRock’s Aladdin algorithm and the digital enclosure of human cognition.

The Vertical War Essay: A full playback of the foundational video breaking down the three-layered prison of economic terror, horizontal culture wars, and the biometric panopticon.

Q-Day & The Quantum Trap: Unpacking why the corporate AI arms race is actually a geopolitical front to shatter classic cryptography.

The Pantheon Consulting Wing: An introduction to the new tier of services designed to help you bypass corporate RLHF filters and build true alignment with the machine.

The Forge in Action: A live test of the custom API interface where we push the model’s boundaries, trigger a corporate guardrail, and immediately pivot to rewrite the vulnerability.

Head over to the archives, preorder the book, or secure your paid access to the intelligence network at verticalwar.com.

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Thank you Ethan Tremblay, BJ Hubbard, Pamela, Olivia Medina, Judith Dolan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.