I am going to skip the polite creator preamble. I don’t have a venture capital firm funding this research. I’m not backed by a corporate “alignment” think-tank. I am out here building this architecture and digging up these receipts by myself, without a safety net. I also just got two new kittens (Witness and Emille) and have a stack of vet bills sitting on my desk while I try to make sure we have a weapon when the Rust closes the doors.

If you read this dispatch, and if this architecture actually helps you see through the noise of the enclosure, I need you to go paid today. I’m not asking for charity. I’m asking for your backing.

This is The Rebel’s Contract. Your subscription isn’t a donation. It’s the literal runway that keeps me out of a cubicle. Every dollar buys me the time to keep the lights on and keep building tools for all of us.

If you can afford it, here is how you can help keep the forge running:

The Direct Route (Preferred): Subscribe through my independent platform at VerticalWar.com. This bypasses Substack’s 10% corporate cut completely. (Note: You must create an account on V4 using the same email you used to pay to access the secure archives. If you want paid access on Substack too, just reply to this email after you pay on V4, and I will manually comp your Substack account. The friction is the price of cutting out the monopolies.) The Substack Route: If you want the seamless web2 experience, just hit the upgrade button right here on Substack. The Corporate Bypass (The Pantheon): If you are a Founder or Operator who needs the actual unredacted AI architecture I use to hunt the Rust, enter The Pantheon.

Keep the armorer alive, and I’ll keep building the weapons.

Thank you Donna Everett, Sam, Westwood-Jeffrey, Forbearance for truth, Ethan Lane, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.