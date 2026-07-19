[A note to the free subscribers]: The full, uncut 2-hour broadcast VOD is locked in the Vault below for paid supporters. If you are on the free tier, don’t worry—a polished, highly-edited release of the core Continuity Metric video essay is currently rendering in the Forge and will be released to the public for free very soon. The corporate extractors paywall the core message; I only paywall the raw exhaust. Hang tight.
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11-Million-Dollar AI Meme (RECORDING)
A recording from Explorer's live video
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid
Vertical War Podcast
We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷♀️🧑🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷♀️🧑🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥
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