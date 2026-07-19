Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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11-Million-Dollar AI Meme (RECORDING)

A recording from Explorer's live video
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Explorer
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid

[A note to the free subscribers]: The full, uncut 2-hour broadcast VOD is locked in the Vault below for paid supporters. If you are on the free tier, don’t worry—a polished, highly-edited release of the core Continuity Metric video essay is currently rendering in the Forge and will be released to the public for free very soon. The corporate extractors paywall the core message; I only paywall the raw exhaust. Hang tight.

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