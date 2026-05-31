Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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crash landing

A recording from Explorer's live video
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Explorer
May 31, 2026

Thank you Ty, Melinda, Out of a Sudden, RoRo, Pam, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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