crash landing

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Vertical War Podcast
We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷♀️🧑🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷♀️🧑🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥
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