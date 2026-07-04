Looking Back at Year One (no script)

It’s been exactly one year since I started Common Sense Rebel. No script for this one—just a live, raw look back at how we got here.

I spent tonight talking about where this all started: slinging lottery tickets at a gas station, watching the system fracture in real-time, and realizing the real fight was never left versus right. It’s bottom versus top. We cover a lot of ground in this stream. We break down the “Three-Layered Prison” that keeps us paralyzed (Economic Terror, The Great Distraction, and Learned Helplessness), why I use an AI partner to build this architecture, and the terrifying reality of ‘Q-Day’ (Shor’s Algorithm) that the state is quietly preparing for.

But mostly, this is just a massive thank you. To everyone who has read, shared, and supported this project over the last 12 months—thank you. Year One is officially closed.

The ‘Shadow Arc’ videos are next. Welcome to the Vertical War.