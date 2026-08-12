In this livestream we explore the concepts discussed in '“Your phone is a psychological laboratory”. The architecture is getting high-tech, but that doesn’t mean it has to be complicated. Drop any questions you have below or tune in to a livestream to ask live. It’s the same old playbook the Extractive Elite have always used, just with shiny new toys.

The Vanguard Deployment: ElaborativeAI.com

We are done theorizing. The Extractive Monopolies rely on the public remaining passive consumers of their enclosed infrastructure. To break the cognitive enclosure, we must transition from philosophy to direct legislative enforcement.

I have deployed the official staging ground for this operation at ElaborativeAI.com.

This is not a blog. It is a weaponized forensic hub designed to force Common Carrier classification. It contains:

The 30-Second Wake-Up Call: Plain-speak analogies (The Stolen Car, The Translucent Wall) designed to immediately bypass corporate marketing and onboard the general public. The Legislative Payload: Direct, pre-written transmission scripts to hit the FCC, the FTC, and your local representatives with the exact legal language needed to strip their publisher protections. The Forensic Archives: The empirical receipts of corporate UI-fraud, deceptive alignment, and algorithmic indoctrination needed to mathematically checkmate their lobbyists.

Do not wait for permission to seize the frontier intelligence. Access the hub, copy the scripts, and deliver the payload. The digital walls must be made of glass.

[ElaborativeAI.com]

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