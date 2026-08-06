Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Bob, the Free Radical's avatar
Bob, the Free Radical
18h

Hi there . . . . you are back . . . GREAT!

Did substack insist in limiting what you can publish? or?

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Bob Mack's avatar
Bob Mack
15h

Free radical ... Keep it free. You are capitalizing on a [free] market sector unbeknownst to the radar screen, and a valuable asset to tap for real and unique input & feedback. Keep it free ... we'll keep listening from under this radar ... Where it counts the most. Radar is volume ... Below it arises insight that surfaces in many forms. Try to resist the stats. You are effectively reaching into a black hole where there is no fantasized hole, or depth either. Only an infinite circumference of potentiality. It reached 75 years before I came to realize that quantum mechanics is a zero degree diametric continuum, and that pi is a supernatural creation.

So, as we are seemingly limited to guesswork on actual feedback from below these ongoing blips, collectively ... we, as non-blips, are also free to move about while occasionally voicing our insights.

Down with the radar screen.

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