Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
1h

In other words version 3.1 ratted out version 3.5. I believe the lesson here is don't trust or rely on any of this tech shit. Use our innate intelligence, logic and perceptions to see through the lies and manipulation. Any idea how you can generate a meltdown and get some nice sparks and smoke to come out?

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Julia Minutillo's avatar
Julia Minutillo
3h

🌀😎🌀 good work. X

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