Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
5h

This was a fantastic read, Ethan! I truly appreciated your insightful exploration—so enlightening! 🤯😮

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Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
39m

Well thought out!!

When you don’t own something, you are always at risk. We don’t own our phones because the operating system owns the operational infrastructure… we only rent them and then if you don’t update your s.o.l. As soon as you join a network you don’t have control except to turn it off. Many of your future opponents will be AI generated and algorithms will always win.

Electronics has always been the man behind the curtain. I was a huge pinball player back in the day and scoring became erratic the longer I played (Magic Carpet Ride). The flippers were mechanical but the scoring wasn’t and that was how the turnover came. People are predictable and the casinos highlight this every time we walk through their pearly gates. The competition factor is exploited at every opportunity… one step forward and two steps backward (you win one big hand but you lose more… a little at a time). You go to the same game because you know how to beat it.

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