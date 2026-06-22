Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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cyberAngel:4L-1T4's avatar
cyberAngel:4L-1T4
6h

The patented EEG Autolobotimizer is properly horrifying stuff. Further down the road towards dystopia than I’d like to have believed we are, even as a long time advocate of the truth that we’ve been accelerating towards that dystopia… aggressively of late.

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D L May's avatar
D L May
7h

Better tell me the purpose of the essay and then because my life does not live in tech nor neuro chemistry do a bit of definitions of terms including organizations and Tue it to some application that reflects your point- bud, I do not think like you do- teach me why this is pertinent- and give me an example of who is implementing it- examples of ways it is implemented every day

Dmayphd@aol.com

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