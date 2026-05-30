Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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the gigawatt grift

briefly discussing new series
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
May 30, 2026

Thank you Leo thee Lemon, Yolanda D., Humanitarians Unite!, Heather, Alfonso Uriarte, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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