I hit a wall today.

The vertical war is exhausting, and the constant demand to present as a perfectly polished, highly articulate “expert” is exactly the kind of sterile corporate trap I write about destroying.

So I didn’t write a script. I didn’t optimize a title. I dropped the armor, turned the camera on, and just opened the phone lines to see who was out there.

This is the raw, unedited archive of that stream.

We talked about the daily grind of surviving capitalism. We dissected how Palantir weaponized the Patriot Act. We mapped the political convergence of anti-establishment voters, and we talked about what it actually takes to survive the algorithmic Casino without losing your soul.

I was burned out, altered, and completely unfiltered. It was a Naked Duel.

If you are exhausted by the machine, or if you just need to sit in the dirt for 40 minutes and remember that you aren’t fighting the Cathedral alone, this one is for you.

Thank you Sacred Storylines 🎨, Jeanne Elbe, Sharon Rousseau, Prairie Fire, Barbara Michalec, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.