Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
9h

What to do?

Here: https://verticalwar.com/elaborative-ai/

For tldr folks

Reply
Share
Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
9h

Also, was anyone else giddy at the thought of billions (?trillions?) Of crypto, kompromat and HNDL going up in smoke? Slava Ukraine

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture