Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🧔🏻🦊's avatar
🧔🏻🦊
15h

The hook, the receipt, & the Popperian blade are my favs… thank you 🫶🏻

Reply
Share
Karen Poulsen's avatar
Karen Poulsen
15h

I have been telling people for years that the problem is sugar, not fat. That the sugar lobby is more concentrated and therefore more powerful than the fat lobby. The fat lobby is diverse and not all fats are equal.

I have also objected to “believing in the science” because science is not supposed to be a religion but an ongoing search for the verifiable truth.

I am not a scientist at all but I am a strong supporter of critical thinking. I appreciate your article so much!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOVEREIGN SYSTEMS LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture