Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
4h

What are you “free people” going to do about it? Are you going to stand up for your country, constitution, families, freedom, & future? A tyrannical government doesn't fix a tyrannical government. That's your job as “free people.” Why do you think We the People have "certain unalienable rights."

Rights are like muscles, to keep them strong and functioning they have to be exercised. We the People gain our strength by and through the use of our freedom.

What do you call an American with righteous freedom in one hand & a gun rightfully placed in the other, who refuses to stand & fight for his country, his family, good future, and his freedom, in his own house and on his own soil? You can't call it bravery, integrity, or patriotism. It’s failure, dishonor, and betrayal.

Freedom isn't free.

Revolution is the solution.

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EMMANUEL ELAIGWU's avatar
EMMANUEL ELAIGWU
1h

Hello I'm down for connect

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